Floyd Mayweather's Next Opponent Scores Brutal 1st-Round TKO in Latest Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s New Year's Eve bout against Tenshin Nasukawa is back on, Rizin President Nobuyuki Sakakibara told reporters Saturday. But after Nasukawa's latest kickboxing victory, Mayweather may want to rethink accepting the exhibition.

Nasukawa met Taiki Naito at RISE 129 in Tokyo. Nasukawa took care of business inside of two minutes of the very first round.

It was a beautiful blend of everything that makes Nasukawa one of the most exciting strikers on the planet. The display should have sent fear straight through the heart of Money if he thinks it is just going to be another payday. Nasukawa is a special talent the likes many have never seen before.

Nasukawa dropped Naito twice before pinning him against the ropes and lambasting him with a variety of strikes. The referee was forced to step in to save the overmatched Naito.

Mayweather should think of backing out a second time. Or else there will be a 20-year-old monster waiting to pick him apart as one of the world's greatest, most diverse, electric strikers to grace the ring.