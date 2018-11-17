Manchester City Reportedly Consider Approach for Real Madrid's Isco

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on October 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images )
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco next summer.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) reported on Friday that Guardiola has told the Sky Blues to keep an eye on his countryman at the Santiago Bernabeu after the midfielder fell down the pecking order in Madrid.

New Real manager Santiago Solari has taken the reins from outgoing boss Julen Lopetegui, and Isco has played just 53 minutes under the Argentinian.

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco looks on during the UEFA Champions League group G football match Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid in Plzen, Czech Republic on November 7, 2018. (Photo by Michal CIZEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHAL CIZEK/A
MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

Isco has been a central part of Los Blancos' success since joining from Malaga in 2013.

The 26-year-old remains a fantastic talent, and he would fit perfectly in Guardiola's system at the Etihad Stadium.

The attacker has won four UEFA Champions League titles at Real, and his trophy-winning experience would make him a hot commodity.

According to Manuel Esteban of AS (h/t Calciomercato.com), Juventus and Napoli could launch January bids to capture the player this winter. Isco is reportedly frustrated with his current role on the fringes of the starting XI and could consider a swift departure.

Spain's midfielder Isco (2dnR) controls the ball past (fromL) Spain's forward David Silva, Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi and Morocco's midfielder Karim El Ahmadi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the K
OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

City would face competition for Isco's signature, but the Spaniard is tailor-made for the Premier League champions.

Guardiola's preferred 4-3-3 system would allow Isco to operate in his favoured parts of the pitch, and he would represent a natural heir to David Silva.

Silva continues to produce consistently for City, but at 32 he's entering the twilight of his career in England.

Real will remain in transition this term while Solari attempts to add a stronger spine to his selection over the next 12 months.

Isco needs a fresh challenge at this stage of his career, and Guardiola could help him prove his ability on one of the biggest club stages in world football.

