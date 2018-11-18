England vs. Croatia: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Four months ago England and Croatia met in Moscow with a 2018 FIFA World Cup final spot on the line.

On Sunday they come together again, and this time the winner will claim a place in the knockout finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Gareth Southgate's team will be hoping they are the team celebrating come the final whistle at Wembley Stadium having lost 2-1 to Croatia back in July at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Adding a further frisson, defeat on Sunday for England or Croatia would mean relegation to League B of the Nations League.

Here are all the details for the crucial clash in London:

Date: Sunday, November 18

Time: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on Sky Sports Main Event (UK) and Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, Univision NOW

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): England 17-20, Croatia 10-3, Draw 29-10

Spanish onlookers will be hoping for a draw at Wembley, a result that would see La Roja advance to the finals as Group A4 winners.

However, a stalemate would mean relegation for one of England or Croatia. If it is a scoreless draw, England survive, any other level result and they drop down a tier.

Both sides will surely be playing to win after Croatia's last-gasp defeat of Spain on Thursday effectively turned Sunday's match into a Nations League quarter-final.

The widespread hope will be that the match provides more entertainment than the reverse fixture back in October, when the two teams played out a 0-0 draw behind closed doors in Rijeka.

Certainly the intensity should be higher, not least as Wembley will be packed to the rafters.

England's home advantage could prove telling, and it is one of the key reasons they are favourites with the bookies.

Another potential difference maker is the absence of Ivan Rakitic, Croatia and Barcelona's superb central midfielder, who has been ruled out through injury:

The Three Lions go into the clash on the back of successive victories against Spain and the United States.

Croatia, meanwhile, have also won their last two matches, a 2-1 friendly defeat of Jordan preceding their impressive 3-2 win against Spain.

As was evident at the World Cup, when Croatia came from behind to beat England in extra time, the two sides are well matched.

Given what is at stake it is likely to be a tense and cagey occasion at Wembley, especially in the opening minutes.

And it is the early phases that could make the difference.

If Croatia come out of the blocks fast they may be able to quiet the home crowd, which could be crucial.

But if England go ahead early it will be difficult for the visitors to repeat the trick they pulled off in Russia of turning the match around.