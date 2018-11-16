Ed Oliver Says He Has 'Utmost Respect' for Major Applewhite After Altercation

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Cameras caught Houston Cougars star Ed Oliver involved in a heated exchange with head coach Major Applewhite during Thursday night's 48-17 victory over Tulane, but the defensive lineman wants everyone to know that the incident was out of character for him.

Oliver said in a statement Friday, via ESPN's Sam Khan Jr.:

"Last night is not who I am. I'm very passionate about the game of football and last night there was a misunderstanding. I was caught in an emotional moment. I have the utmost respect for Coach Applewhite and I appreciate the support of Coach Applewhite and my teammates during this time. I love my brothers, my team and my city and I'm looking forward to moving forward with them together. Go Coogs!"

Oliver had to be restrained heading into halftime after Applewhite told him to take off a jacket the team reserves for active players only.

The 6'3", 292-pound defensive lineman has missed the last four games due to a knee injury.

While tempers flared on the field, Applewhite would back up his star player by echoing similar sentiments.

"Ed is a passionate human being, and that is why he is the best player in the country," Applewhite said in a statement, via Khan. "Last night was not indicative of his character and it was a passionate moment within our program. We can, and we will, both learn from this situation as we move forward together."

Regardless of one's opinion of the rule regarding the jacket, it was not a good look for Oliver—a potential top-10 pick—to be seen angrily going after his coach. There's plenty to love about the All-American's game, but NFL teams don't want confrontations like Thursday night's episode.

Oliver is currently third on Matt Miller's big board.