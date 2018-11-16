Chelsea Reportedly Want Christian Pulisic in January Amid Dortmund Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

United States national soccer team player Christian Pulisic walks on the pitch during a training session at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. The United States play England in an international friendly soccer match at Wembley stadium in London on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

According to Martin Samuel of the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga side are ready to cash in on the United States international, as contract talks between him and the club are said to have stalled. He wrote:

"Chelsea, however, are in a hurry and will push for the deal to be done in January—particularly with the threat of a transfer ban from FIFA looming over their alleged recruitment of under-age players. ...

"There had been talk of a price in the region of £70 million previously, but that may have come down with the prospect of losing [Pulisic] for nothing in 2020."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

