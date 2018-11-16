Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay See Netherlands Past France in Nations League

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands continued their impressive recent form on Friday in the UEFA Nations League, as they beat France 2-0 at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Roared on by a raucous home crowd, it was the Dutch who started the better and while the game did settle down, the Oranje got the goal they deserved on the brink of half-time. Georginio Wijnaldum latched onto a loose ball to prod past Hugo Lloris in the 44th minute.

In the second half, the home side kept the pressure up, although they ran into an in-form goalkeeper in Lloris, who did well to limit the scoring. However, he was eventually beaten again in stoppage time by Memphis Depay, who dinked a late penalty home to cap a brilliant team performance.

The win for the Netherlands means they can progress to the Nations League finals with a victory on Monday over Germany, whose relegation into the second tier of the competition was confirmed with this result.

France Should Look Past N'Zonzi for Pogba Alternative

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

They may well be world champions, but this is a France team that depends on a couple of key players to provide creativity. Pogba, who missed this game through injury, is one and his absence was felt on Friday.

Steven N'Zonzi was the man who stepped in where the Manchester United star would usually operate and while he is a capable footballer, he doesn't add the same spark as Pogba.

The Roma man's game is centred around defensive protection, so he would've been doubly disappointed to make a major error that led to the Netherlands' opening goal, heading back into a dangerous area.

French football journalist Jeremy Smith thinks he could have done better in two instances:



Pogba may divide opinion, but he showed in the World Cup how crucial he is to this team; they looked one-dimensional in midfield without him.

Manager Didier Deschamps has other options in this area of the field, most notably Lyon starlet Tanguy Ndombele, who would be able to offer more thrust and inventiveness. N'Zonzi can still be a useful option, but he's a more natural replacement for N'Golo Kante than Pogba.

Van Dijk, De Ligt Set to be One of World's Best Defensive Duos

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands have endured a torrid time as of late in missing out on the last two major tournaments. Under Ronald Koeman they've made improvements and their progress looks set to be based on an excellent centre-back duo.

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool and has been imperious since being handed the captain's armband for the Dutch. In De Ligt, he looks to have an exceptional long-term partner too.

In a battle with fellow 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, De Ligt came out on top, with journalist Simon Kuper impressed with his efforts:



It's easy to see why the Ajax tyro has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Barcelona, per Romeo Agresti of Goal. Performances like this will do little to dampen that buzz.

Van Dijk and De Ligt both boast pace, authority and composure on the ball that makes them so difficult for attackers to get the better of them. Should they stay together for years to come, they'll be one of the best centre-back partnerships in international football.

What's next?

With their Nations League group play concluded, France take on Uruguay in a friendly and rematch of their World Cup quarter-final in Paris on Tuesday.

The Netherlands travel to Germany to wrap up Nations League A Group 1 on Monday, with a spot in the finals now up for grabs for the former.