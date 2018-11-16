Kevin Durant Odds: Lakers, Warriors, 76ers, Knicks Top the Lines for 2019

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant may be on the verge of creating the NBA's next superteam, according to odds released Friday.

Per ESPN's Arash Markazi, BetDSI Sportsbook favors the Los Angeles Lakers as Durant's most likely landing spot during free agency next offseason:

The Lakers are favored to sign Durant and pair him with LeBron James at 3-2 (+150) odds followed by the Warriors retaining KD at 3-1 (+300).

Most of the other options are long shots, but the Philadelphia 76ers sit at 5-1 (+500), and the New York Knicks are 15-2 (+750) to make a franchise-altering move.

