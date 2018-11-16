Kevin Durant Odds: Lakers, Warriors, 76ers, Knicks Top the Lines for 2019

Kevin Durant Odds: Lakers, Warriors, 76ers, Knicks Top the Lines for 2019November 16, 2018
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant may be on the verge of creating the NBA's next superteam, according to odds released Friday.
Per ESPN's Arash Markazi, BetDSI Sportsbook favors the Los Angeles Lakers as Durant's most likely landing spot during free agency next offseason:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season via @BetDSI: Los Angeles Lakers +150 Golden State Warriors +300 Philadelphia 76ers +500 New York Knicks +750 Brooklyn Nets +1500 Dallas Mavericks +2500 San Antonio Spurs +3000 Washington Wizards +3500 Los Angeles Clippers +5000
The Lakers are favored to sign Durant and pair him with LeBron James at 3-2 (+150) odds followed by the Warriors retaining KD at 3-1 (+300).
Most of the other options are long shots, but the Philadelphia 76ers sit at 5-1 (+500), and the New York Knicks are 15-2 (+750) to make a franchise-altering move.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️