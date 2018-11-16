Milan President Hails 'Fantastic' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Amid Agent Meeting Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates his 2nd goal during the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps at the StubHub Center on September 29, 2018 in Carson, California. The Los Angeles Galaxy won the match 3-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has described Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic as "fantastic" amid rumours the player's agent, Mino Raiola, will be in Milan on Friday to discuss his future.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Scaroni was talking about some of his favourite players and expressed his admiration for current winger Suso. He also spoke about Ibrahimovic and the continued speculation he might be set for a second spell at the San Siro.

"Ibrahimovic will be free to choose his new team," Scaroni said. "He's a fantastic player. I love him as a fan for how he combines his height with agility, but I don't make decisions with regards to transfers. Besides, my absolute favourite player is already in our team: Suso."

It has also been reported by Calciomercato (h/t Football Italia) that Raiola will be in Milan to provide support to midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, a client who is set for a five-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

However, Calciomercato says the visit may also be used to "accelerate a deal for Ibrahimovic," and his relationship with the Rossoneri is "back to being very good."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Injured Romagnoli Leaves Italy Squad

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Injured Romagnoli Leaves Italy Squad

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Gattuso Ponders Paqueta's Place in XI

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Gattuso Ponders Paqueta's Place in XI

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Sancho Named Bundesliga's October Player of the Month

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sancho Named Bundesliga's October Player of the Month

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website

    NFL Jerseys Drop for Chelsea & Spurs 📸

    World Football logo
    World Football

    NFL Jerseys Drop for Chelsea & Spurs 📸

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible