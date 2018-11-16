2003 Hummer H2 Used by LeBron James in High School Set for Auction

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball star LeBron James, right, gets into a new Hummer outside Warrensville Heights High School Saturday, Jan. 11, 2003. Where did LeBron James get the SUV? The high school sensation is driving a Hummer, a popular sports utility vehicle, his mother reportedly gave him for his 18th birthday. Now high school officials are concerned James may have broken eligibility rules. (AP Photo/Michael Lilly)
MICHAEL LILLY/Associated Press

LeBron James' old Hummer H2 will soon be for sale. 

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the 2003 Hummer that James received from his mother, Gloria, as a birthday gift when he was a high school senior will go up for auction Monday at Goldin Auctions. 

The sale is scheduled to close Dec. 8. 

James, who received the whip as an 18th birthday present, was initially scrutinized when questions circulated about whether the car was a gift from an outsider trying to curry favor with the future No. 1 draft pick. 

The inquiry was dismissed after Gloria proved she paid for the car by taking out a loan. 

The truck, which was outfitted with TVs and a custom sound system, was also up for sale in 2013. At the time, Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver reported it had been listed on eBay at a "Buy It Now" price of $64,800. 

