Arsenal, Tottenham Reportedly Hold Talks with Sampdoria over Joachim Andersen

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly going head-to-head in a race to sign Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen after holding talks with the Italian club.

According to Calciomercato.com, Sampdoria directors Carlo Osti and Antonio Romei, along with intermediary Paolo Busardo, met with Arsenal and Spurs in London on Thursday.

It is said the pair both scouted Andersen during Sampdoria's 4-1 defeat to Torino on November 4.

