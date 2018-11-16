Arsenal, Tottenham Reportedly Hold Talks with Sampdoria over Joachim Andersen

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

UDINE, ITALY - AUGUST 26: Joachim Andersen of UC Sampdoria looks on during the serie A match between Udinese and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Friuli on August 26, 2018 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly going head-to-head in a race to sign Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen after holding talks with the Italian club.

According to Calciomercato.com, Sampdoria directors Carlo Osti and Antonio Romei, along with intermediary Paolo Busardo, met with Arsenal and Spurs in London on Thursday.

It is said the pair both scouted Andersen during Sampdoria's 4-1 defeat to Torino on November 4.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

