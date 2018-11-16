Marco Asensio Reportedly Wants to Swap Real Madrid for Juventus

Marco Asensio is reportedly hoping to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and leave Real Madrid for Juventus. 

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Asensio was "captivated" by the standing ovation Ronaldo received in Turin last season, and Real "perceive some movement" from the Spaniard towards a transfer to Juve.

What's more, former team-mate Alvaro Morata "also told him wonderful things about Turin and the Bianconeri," and Asensio is said to believe manager Massimiliano Allegri can help him take "a further leap in quality" after seeing his work in improving the likes of Morata and Paul Pogba.

                                         

