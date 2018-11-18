NFL Week 11 Live Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Week 11 in the NFL got off to a hot start thanks to an exciting Thursday night game that saw the Seattle Seahawks hang tough with the Green Bay Packers before finally pulling ahead in the fourth quarter to win 27-24.

But that contest and every other game this week is merely preamble to the marquee matchup of the regular season: Monday night's tilt between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. You may not have circled it on your calendar before the 2018 campaign began, but this is truly appointment television.

The blockbuster was originally set to be a Rams "home" game in Mexico City, but issues with the

forced the league to move it back to Los Angeles. Both teams are 9-1 and are the top two teams in the league in scoring (Chiefs 353 points, Rams 335). The whole country gets a chance to watch three MVP candidates in Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Patrick Mahomes. These teams could very well meet again in the Super Bowl.

It's a can't-miss game for football fans, but there's plenty more on tap for this week. Here's when and how to watch each Week 11 matchup.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and FoxSportsGo

Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Carolina Panthers (6-3) at Detroit Lions (3-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at New York Giants (2-7)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Tennessee Titans (5-4) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Houston Texans (6-3) at Washington (6-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Denver Broncos (3-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-2)

Oakland Raiders (1-8) at Arizona Cardinals (2-7)

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and FoxSportsGo

Philadelphia Eagles (4-5) at New Orleans Saints (8-1)

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports Live

Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) at Chicago Bears (6-3)

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) and Los Angeles Rams (9-1)

What to Watch For (Besides Chiefs-Rams)

The Baltimore Ravens could be without veteran quarterback Joe Flacco this week. He is listed as doubtful with a hip injury. This means the Ravens will likely turn to either rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson or possibly even Robert Griffin III.

Jackson would presumably be the guy, but he missed time with an illness this week, so there's a chance RG3 might get called into action. However, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said Friday Jackson is in line to start:

Jackson was one of the most electrifying players in college football at Louisville, showing an incredible ability to throw on the run and take off on his own if needed. This week's matchup is a critical one, as the 4-5 Ravens play the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). If Jackson plays, the Bengals' defense will have to be on its toes all game long.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa may play for the first time this season against the Denver Broncos. Bosa (12.5 sacks in 2017) has been nursing a foot injury all year, and if he does play, he will likely be limited. He sounds like he's ready to go despite the pain.

"I'm sure after the game, next Monday, it's going to be pretty tough. It's something you have to manage with ice and volume," he said, per NFL.com's Steve Wyche. Bosa's return would be a nice boost for the 7-2 Chargers, who are flying under the radar this year. If they can beat the Broncos and get some help from their L.A. counterparts, they could pull within a game of the AFC West-leading Chiefs.



Will this be the week Washington finally has a lead change? Yes, you are reading that right. Through 9 games this season, the team that has scored first in a Washington matchup has maintained the lead (or tied) until the clock hits zero in the fourth quarter.

The last team to do that through 9 games? Here's the answer per the NFL:

It's a battle for first place in the NFC North Sunday night when the Chicago Bears (6-3) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1). Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is having a standout second season and is coming off one of his best games of the year after throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for one more TD against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings, however, have had two weeks to prepare after the bye week. Their own offense is getting a boost now that running back Dalvin Cook is fully healed from a hamstring injury.

The defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a tough time getting back to .500 with a road game against the New Orleans Saints this week. The Saints have a dizzying array of offensive weapons, from running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to wide receiver Michael Thomas, with quarterback Drew Brees the maestro of it all with 21 touchdown passes and just one interception.

If the Eagles sink to 4-6, it won't kill their season as the NFC East isn't a very great division this year, but they will be on the precipice of missing the playoffs just one year after winning it all.