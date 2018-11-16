Manchester United Reportedly 'To Swerve' Gary Neville's Hotel Football

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Manchester United fans make their way past Hotel Football on their way to the stadium before the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United FC and Feyenoord at Old Trafford on November 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)
Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly not be making use of Hotel Football as they seek a solution to their travel issues. 

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, despite traffic making United late for their first two UEFA Champions League matches this season, the Red Devils won't have their players stay at Hotel Football, which is across the road from Old Trafford and owned by club legends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.

Though talks are said to still be ongoing, United are instead likely set to continue using the Hilton Garden Inn but will take a "more straightforward route to the stadium" and "with extra stewards and police being brought in to ensure the road is clear."

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    20 Years of Barca x Nike

    World Football logo
    World Football

    20 Years of Barca x Nike

    Nike News
    via Nike News

    Reus: I'm Still Getting Better and Love Playing as No. 10

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Reus: I'm Still Getting Better and Love Playing as No. 10

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website

    Neymar Backs Emery to Do Great at Arsenal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Backs Emery to Do Great at Arsenal

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Luis Enrique: 'Football Was Unfair' in Spain's Loss to Croatia

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Luis Enrique: 'Football Was Unfair' in Spain's Loss to Croatia

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report