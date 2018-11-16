Manchester United Reportedly 'To Swerve' Gary Neville's Hotel Football

Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly not be making use of Hotel Football as they seek a solution to their travel issues.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, despite traffic making United late for their first two UEFA Champions League matches this season, the Red Devils won't have their players stay at Hotel Football, which is across the road from Old Trafford and owned by club legends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.

Though talks are said to still be ongoing, United are instead likely set to continue using the Hilton Garden Inn but will take a "more straightforward route to the stadium" and "with extra stewards and police being brought in to ensure the road is clear."

