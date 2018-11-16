Brazil Coach Tite Says Selecao Must Reach 2019 Copa America Final 'At a Minimum'

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has put the pressure on his side to emerge triumphant at the 2019 Copa America in June and said reaching the final must be their minimum goal.

The Selecao will host the tournament for the first time in 30 years and are hoping to make the final after missing out in the previous three competitions.

But Tite has lofty expectations and spoke to the media ahead of Friday's friendly against Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium: "We must play very well, and we must win, we must be champions. At a minimum, we must reach the final. And, before that, have a good performance. I say it because we culturally live in a country that lives football."

