Brazil Coach Tite Says Selecao Must Reach 2019 Copa America Final 'At a Minimum'

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Brazil's Head Coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi (Tite) gestures during a press conference to announce his squad of players for the upcoming friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 21, 2018. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images)
MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has put the pressure on his side to emerge triumphant at the 2019 Copa America in June and said reaching the final must be their minimum goal. 

The Selecao will host the tournament for the first time in 30 years and are hoping to make the final after missing out in the previous three competitions.

But Tite has lofty expectations and spoke to the media ahead of Friday's friendly against Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium: "We must play very well, and we must win, we must be champions. At a minimum, we must reach the final. And, before that, have a good performance. I say it because we culturally live in a country that lives football." 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Brazil versus Uruguay is always special - World Cup great Jorginho

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Brazil versus Uruguay is always special - World Cup great Jorginho

    Goal.com
    via Goal.com

    Neymar Backs Emery to Do Great at Arsenal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Backs Emery to Do Great at Arsenal

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Luis Enrique: 'Football Was Unfair' in Spain's Loss to Croatia

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Luis Enrique: 'Football Was Unfair' in Spain's Loss to Croatia

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Eriksen-Tottenham Contract Talks Have Stalled

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eriksen-Tottenham Contract Talks Have Stalled

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report