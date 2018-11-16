Neymar Says Former PSG Coach Unai Emery 'Will Bring Good Things' for Arsenal

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar has backed former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery to "bring good things" to Arsenal six months after his departure from the Parc des Princes.

Emery won the Ligue 1 title in his second season in Paris but failed to lead PSG past the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Neymar spoke to the media on Thursday as Brazil prepare to face Uruguay in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Friday and said his former coach can thrive in north London:

"Now it's easy to say because Arsenal are playing really great football. They are coming from a great run in recent matches and everybody knows he's a really great coach.

"We know about their quality, and I was really happy to work with him because he's a really hard working guy. He really wanted to coach us and really wanted to study about football.

"I think he will bring good things for Arsenal, which is a really huge and important club here in England. I wish him luck."

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions, sit fifth in the Premier League and have almost secured their spot in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

