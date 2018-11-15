Lakers News: Rajon Rondo to Miss 4-5 Weeks After Surgery on Hand Injury

November 16, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to miss four to five weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured hand, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Rondo first suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Head coach Luke Walton noted the injury was a fracture, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

The 13-year NBA veteran has played well in his first season with the Lakers despite mostly coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie. He is still getting plenty of playing time, averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.

The injury opens up more playing time for Lonzo Ball, who has started 12 of 14 games but comes off the court for long stretches at times. 

Ball is filling up the stat sheet with 8.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game and should be able to produce even better results as more of a full-time player.

The bigger problem created by the recent news is the team's lack of depth with no other true point guard on the roster.

Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will each get opportunities running the offense, although you can expect LeBron James to have the ball in his hands even more often with Rondo unavailable.

