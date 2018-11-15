Kevin Durant on Draymond Green Situation: 'Don't Ask Me About That Again'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, and Draymond Green sit on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The disagreement between Golden State Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green still seems to be affecting the players and arguably the team.

Durant didn't want to discuss their Tuesday argument after Golden State's 107-86 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

"Don't ask me about that again," the forward said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Green also didn't want to get too in depth before Thursday's game about what went down this week.

"I'm going to speak on this one time and one time only. With what happened a few nights ago, Kevin and I spoke. We're moving forward," he said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.

While they are at least able to tolerate each other, it seems emotions are running high. Meanwhile, the Warriors have lost three of their last five games after a 10-1 start.

Golden State will hope this doesn't last throughout the season.    

