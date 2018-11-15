Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur Contract Talks Have Reportedly Stalled

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Talks between Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur over a new contract have reportedly stalled, per Gary Jacob of The Times.

Jacob described the state of negotiations between the Lilywhites and the Denmark playmaker as being "at an impasse," with it deemed "unlikely that the midfielder will sign in the short term."

Eriksen, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2020, is said to not only be deterred from signing fresh terms by the wages on offer. There are also concerns regarding "the manager's future, transfer budgets, winning silverware and qualifying for the Champions League next season."

