Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry Fire Germany to Comfortable Friendly Win over Russia

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule both scored their first international goals on Thursday, as Germany coasted to a 3-0 friendly win over Russia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Sane got the home side off to an excellent start when he converted from Serge Gnabry's pass after eight minutes. After 25 minutes, Sule was alive in the penalty area after coming forward for a corner and then four minutes before the break Gnabry gave Germany a three-goal advantage.

After the interval the tempo of the game slowed significantly, as both managers made a flurry of changes; Aleksey Ionov squandered Russia's best chance, missing the target from close range.

What's next?

Germany are in competitive action on Monday, as they host the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League Group 1 contest. Russia play in the same competition, with a trip to Sweden on the agenda for him.

