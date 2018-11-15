Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry Fire Germany to Comfortable Friendly Win over Russia

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Germany's midfielder Serge Gnabry (2nd from L) celebrates scoring the third goal with his teammate (from L) defender Jonas Hector, midfielder Kai Havertz, forward Leroy Sane and forward Timo Werner during during the international friendly football match Germany v Russia in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 15, 2018. (Photo by ROBERT MICHAEL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBERT MICHAEL/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule both scored their first international goals on Thursday, as Germany coasted to a 3-0 friendly win over Russia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.  

Sane got the home side off to an excellent start when he converted from Serge Gnabry's pass after eight minutes. After 25 minutes, Sule was alive in the penalty area after coming forward for a corner and then four minutes before the break Gnabry gave Germany a three-goal advantage.

After the interval the tempo of the game slowed significantly, as both managers made a flurry of changes; Aleksey Ionov squandered Russia's best chance, missing the target from close range. 

  

What's next?

Germany are in competitive action on Monday, as they host the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League Group 1 contest. Russia play in the same competition, with a trip to Sweden on the agenda for him.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Croatia Get Revenge on Spain

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Croatia Get Revenge on Spain

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Nations League Action

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Nations League Action

    Ed Aarons
    via the Guardian

    England Crush USMNT 3-0

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    England Crush USMNT 3-0

    Ben Fisher
    via the Guardian

    Prem Clubs to Pay Outgoing Exec $6.4M Bonus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Clubs to Pay Outgoing Exec $6.4M Bonus

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report