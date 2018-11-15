Tin Jedvaj Brace Sees Croatia Upset Spain in UEFA Nations League

-/Getty Images

Croatia kept their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Nations League finals alive on Thursday, as a surprise brace from Tin Jedvaj gave them a stunning 3-2 over Spain.

There were no goals in the first period, although both teams showcased flashes of quality. Ivan Perisic went closest early on, as he struck the woodwork.

After the interval, the game ignited, with Andrej Kramaric's opener immediately cancelled out by Dani Ceballos' equaliser. The hosts then held off some Spain pressure to retake the lead in the 69th minute, as Jedvaj headed home Luka Modric's pinpoint cross, only for Sergio Ramos to equalise from the penalty spot.

However, there was drama in stoppage time, as David De Gea could only parry a shot into the path of Jedvaj, who sent the Zagreb crowd into raptures with his finish for the victory.

What's next?

Croatia will finish their Nations League Group 4 campaign against England on Sunday at Wembley. Spain are also back in action on Sunday, as they welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to Gran Canaria for a friendly.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.