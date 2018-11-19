Monday Morning Digest: Is Lamar Jackson the Next Big Thing or a 1-Game Wonder?

2 of 10

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

What happened

The Bears asserted themselves as front-runners for the NFC North title with a dominating defensive performance. Minnesota running backs rushed for just 17 yards in the game, and the Vikings netted just 77 offensive yards in the first half as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Leonard Floyd dominated the line of scrimmage.

The Vikings clawed back into the game after the Bears took a 14-0 lead with a pair of second-half field goals, but Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six to Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, giving the Bears an insurmountable lead.

Cousins made the final score look good with a pair of late touchdowns, but the Vikings once again proved that they don't belong in the Super Bowl conversation this year and that their hefty financial investment in Cousins won't be paying the hoped-for dividends.

What it means

The Bears' Chiefs-like (or Chiefs Lite) offense has gotten most of the attention this season, but it ran hot-and-cold on Sunday, as it often does against decent opponents.

Mitchell Trubisky made some plays with his legs but tossed a pair of ugly interceptions to go with a diving touchdown catch by Anthony Miller. Tarik Cohen mixed in a costly fumble with his jitterbug runs. Trubisky is more accurate and decisive than he was early in the year, and the Bears offense creates plenty of opportunities for playmakers, but Matt Nagy's scheme is still a work in progress.

The Bears defense, which was outstanding in a three-week run against the Jets, Bills and Lions, proved that it could do more than shut down the NFL's weakest defenses. Hicks was credited with five tackles for loss. Mack forced a fumble and tossed blockers aside to get to Cousins. The Bears may not be the NFL's most consistent team, but when they are humming on both sides of the ball, they are among the league's most complete and dangerous teams.

The Vikings defense played well enough to win, but Cousins and the running backs got no support from an offensive line playing its worst game since the Week 3 Bills loss. Blame the line or the game plan, but the fact remains that Cousins keeps serving up disappointing performances against opponents he's getting paid $84 million over three years to beat. And some of Cousins' worst throws, like his pre-halftime interception, can't be blamed on anyone else.

What's next

The Bears clobbered the Lions last week, but the Thanksgiving visit to Detroit is always a trickier matchup. Chicago visits the Giants after that and then get the Rams and Packers back-to-back in a series which will help shape the NFC postseason picture.

The Vikings host the Packers and then travel to Foxborough. If they are fighting for anything but the last wild-card spot after that, either Cousins finally found fourth gear or a lot more NFC teams went belly-up.