Le'Veon Bell's Locker Cleaned Out by Steelers Players After Franchise Deadline

Le'Veon Bell's Locker Cleaned Out by Steelers Players After Franchise DeadlineNovember 14, 2018
Nobody can say Le'Veon Bell didn't contribute a thing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.
Bell failed to report to the Steelers to sign his one-year franchise tender by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, ruling him ineligible to play this season. His teammates wasted little time going through whatever he left in his locker.
Ed Bouchette @EdBouchette
Steelers players removed Le’Veon Bell’s name over his locker and are now plundering it, dividing up his many football shoes and other stuff
Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN
Steelers players went into Le’Veon Bell’s locker, removing his nameplate and rummaging through items. Bud Dupree says thanks for the Jordan brand cleats. https://t.co/gQaAu9hUPd
