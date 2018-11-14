Le'Veon Bell's Locker Cleaned Out by Steelers Players After Franchise Deadline

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) plays in an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Nobody can say Le'Veon Bell didn't contribute a thing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

Bell failed to report to the Steelers to sign his one-year franchise tender by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, ruling him ineligible to play this season. His teammates wasted little time going through whatever he left in his locker.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

