Le'Veon Bell's Locker Cleaned Out by Steelers Players After Franchise Deadline

Don Wright/Associated Press

Nobody can say Le'Veon Bell didn't contribute a thing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

Bell failed to report to the Steelers to sign his one-year franchise tender by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, ruling him ineligible to play this season. His teammates wasted little time going through whatever he left in his locker.

