Heinz Offers Patrick Mahomes Free Ketchup for Life If He Throws 57 TDs in 2018

Patrick Mahomes' love of ketchup has prompted Heinz to present the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback with some additional motivation for the final stretch of the 2018 season.

After learning Mahomes puts ketchup on his steak, Heinz offered to give him a lifetime supply of the condiment if he finishes this season with 57 touchdown passes:

ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham recently uncovered Mahomes' deep love of ketchup during an interaction with Mahomes' mother at a restaurant.

"At a restaurant recently, his mom, Randi, recognized an unfilled desire as he dove into a steak," Wickersham wrote. "'Just ask for it,' Randi said. 'I know you want it.' Patrick wouldn't. So she asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him."

Per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes also puts ketchup on macaroni and cheese.

Among the many takeaways from this bombshell, has anyone proven Mahomes isn't the long-lost sibling of Julian McGrath from the Adam Sandler movie Big Daddy?

There's also the potential conflict for Heinz in this situation. How will Pittsburgh Steelers fans feel walking through the gates at Heinz Field if the company is giving free ketchup to a quarterback their team could possibly face in the AFC playoffs?

The good news for Heinz is Mahomes isn't likely to pull it off. He would need to throw 26 touchdown passes in the final six games to hit 57 this season.