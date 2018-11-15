Report: Manchester United, Barcelona Milan Skriniar Interest Concerning Inter

TF-Images/Getty Images

Interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar from Barcelona and Manchester United is reportedly causing "constant sirens" at the Serie A club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), United and Barca both remain keen on the centre-back, who has continued his excellent development in the top flight.

Inter, while hoping to tie down Skriniar to a new deal, are also said to be putting contingency plans in place for when he does move on, with Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen's future "clearly linked" with their current centre-back, according to Gazzetta.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.