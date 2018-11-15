Report: Manchester United, Barcelona Milan Skriniar Interest Concerning Inter

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Milan Skriniar of FC Internazionale gestures during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar from Barcelona and Manchester United is reportedly causing "constant sirens" at the Serie A club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), United and Barca both remain keen on the centre-back, who has continued his excellent development in the top flight.

Inter, while hoping to tie down Skriniar to a new deal, are also said to be putting contingency plans in place for when he does move on, with Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen's future "clearly linked" with their current centre-back, according to Gazzetta.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    Inter Assessing A List Of Possible Free Transfers

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Inter Assessing A List Of Possible Free Transfers

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Inter & Milan To Evaluate MetLife Stadium For Their San Siro Renovation Project

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Inter & Milan To Evaluate MetLife Stadium For Their San Siro Renovation Project

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Marotta Could Try To Bring Pellegrini To Inter

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Marotta Could Try To Bring Pellegrini To Inter

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Marotta Already Working With Inter President Zhang

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Marotta Already Working With Inter President Zhang

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter