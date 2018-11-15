Arsenal and Tottenham Reportedly Make Eric Bailly Transfer Enquiries

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made enquiries to Manchester United regarding their out of favour centre-back Eric Bailly.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, both clubs have asked about the availability of the defender following his fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season.

"Bailly's situation is complicated by United's long-standing defensive issues, with Jose Mourinho continuing to press the Old Trafford board to recruit a centre-back with the calibre, experience and personality to martial the team's back line," Castles wrote. "According to a club source, Mourinho has proposed a move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly."

