Arsenal and Tottenham Reportedly Make Eric Bailly Transfer Enquiries

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Eric Bailly of Manchester United inaction during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford on October 2, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made enquiries to Manchester United regarding their out of favour centre-back Eric Bailly.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, both clubs have asked about the availability of the defender following his fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season.

"Bailly's situation is complicated by United's long-standing defensive issues, with Jose Mourinho continuing to press the Old Trafford board to recruit a centre-back with the calibre, experience and personality to martial the team's back line," Castles wrote. "According to a club source, Mourinho has proposed a move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly."

           

