Odds Released for How Much Money Le'Veon Bell's Next Contract Will Be Worth

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Steelers. The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, FIle)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

With running back Le'Veon Bell out for the remainder of the season after refusing to sign the franchise tender offered by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the focus has shifted toward where he'll land during the offseason and how big of a contract he'll receive.

According to OddsShark, Bell signing a contract worth more than $64.5 million is a slight favorite at -130 (77-100), while a contract worth less than $64.5 million is set at -110 (91-100).

By deciding against signing the franchise tender and opting to sit out the entire 2018 campaign, Bell passed on $14.5 million to preserve his health in hopes of landing a long-term deal in free agency.

The biggest current contract for a running back in terms of both total dollars and yearly salary is the four-year, $57.5 million deal Los Angeles Rams superstar Todd Gurley signed in July, per Spotrac.

Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons is second to Gurley in total money at $41.25 million, while Gurley's salary of $14.38 million per year beats out the $13.00 million per season that Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is making.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bell turned down an offer from the Steelers during the summer that would have paid him $70 million over five years.

When he plays, the 26-year-old Bell is one of the best and most complete running backs in the NFL.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection who racked up 1,946 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on a league-leading 406 touches last season.

It is possible that sitting out an entire season could adversely impact the deals offered to Bell during the winter, but his combination of running and pass-catching ability makes it likely that multiple teams will have significant interest.

