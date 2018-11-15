VAR to Be Introduced for Start of 2019-20 Premier League Season

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Premier League clubs have reached a deal in principle to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) from the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

In a statement on its official website, the Premier League said "key learnings from VAR's use in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and other leagues across the world, were discussed" in a shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The next step will now see the Premier League "formally make a request to the International Football Association Board and FIFA to use VAR next season."

