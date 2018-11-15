VAR to Be Introduced for Start of 2019-20 Premier League Season

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

SWANSEA, WALES - MARCH 17: The VAR system on the sidelines at Liberty Stadium prior to kick off of the Fly Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Liberty Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)
Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Premier League clubs have reached a deal in principle to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) from the start of the 2019-20 campaign. 

In a statement on its official website, the Premier League said "key learnings from VAR's use in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and other leagues across the world, were discussed" in a shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The next step will now see the Premier League "formally make a request to the International Football Association Board and FIFA to use VAR next season."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

