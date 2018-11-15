TMZ: Rumors That Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Split Are False

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Reports that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have split are reportedly false.

According to TMZ, Thompson and Kardashian are set to spend Thanksgiving together.

While Kardashian hasn't been seen in Cleveland lately, that is reportedly due to her filming a season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian gave birth to the couple's first daughter, True Thompson, in April.

That same month, surveillance video surfaced from October 2017—when Kardashian was three months pregnant—that showed Thompson with two other women at a hookah lounge.

Despite that, Thompson and Kardashian have remained together.

Thompson is also in the midst of his perhaps his best individual season as an NBA player, averaging 10.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the 2-12 Cavs.

