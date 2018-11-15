Report: N'Golo Kante to Receive New Chelsea Contract Among the Top Wages in EPL

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly set to become one of the highest earners in the Premier League and could sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge "in the coming weeks."

L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) reported the new contract will dampen the spirits of alleged suitors Paris Saint-Germain, whose hopes of signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner are said to be fading.

Michael Potts of the Daily Express reported in July that Kante earns "around £120,000 per week" with Chelsea, and he'll be expected to earn a considerable bump on that salary as the Blues seek to tie down their midfield linchpin.

In fact, Gary Jacob wrote for The Times in July that the west London club wanted to make the Frenchman their top earner on £290,000 per week, a 140 per cent increase on his current earnings.

Sport Witness added further context to the report and said Kante wishes to stay:

Maurizio Sarri has clearly taken a liking to the midfielder considering Kante is yet to miss a minute of Chelsea's Premier League campaign, where the Blues sit four points off leaders Manchester City and remain unbeaten.

Restoring that sense of title contention will have been a big priority for the club after they ran to fifth in the league under Sarri's predecessor, Antonio Conte, last season. Before that, Kante had a 100 per cent Premier League title record, winning back-to-back crowns with Leicester and the Blues.

Their prospects are looking a lot brighter now, and Kante's midfield has been refreshed by the summer arrivals of Jorginho from Napoli and Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid.

Kante recently said he was enjoying his time under Sarri, who has at times deployed the 27-year-old further forward than he's perhaps used to:

Talk of wages to match the highest earners in the English top flight is deserved after several seasons of remarkable consistency in his job, with this season his first sign of wavering in Sarri's new system.

Fox Sports pundit Alexi Lalas dubbed the former Leicester City and Caen marvel as among the best midfielders in the English top flight, and it's arguable he is one of the best in the world:

Sarri's fluid blueprint relies heavily on the midfield to glue the system together, and a presence as talented as Kante, who can sit or move from box to box, is of huge value to the team.

His current contract has two-and-a-half years left to run, but Chelsea look set to secure their man's loyalties with remuneration to match his contribution.