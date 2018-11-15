Fulham Reportedly Eye Liverpool Defender Joel Matip for January Transfer

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Fulham are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Fenerbahce for Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip in January.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor (h/t TalkSport), Fenerbahce—under director of football Damien Comolli, who performed the same role at Anfield—are hoping to land him but now find themselves in competition with Fulham.

The Cottagers replaced Slavisa Jokanovic with Claudio Ranieri on Wednesday, and they want Matip to help with their survival push.

