Fulham Reportedly Eye Liverpool Defender Joel Matip for January Transfer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 06: Joel Matip of Liverpool in action during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 06, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Fulham are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Fenerbahce for Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip in January. 

According to Turkish outlet A Spor (h/t TalkSport), Fenerbahce—under director of football Damien Comolli, who performed the same role at Anfieldare hoping to land him but now find themselves in competition with Fulham.

The Cottagers replaced Slavisa Jokanovic with Claudio Ranieri on Wednesday, and they want Matip to help with their survival push.

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Rise of Joe Gomez 📈

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    The Rise of Joe Gomez 📈

    Karl Matchett
    via This Is Anfield

    Report: Unhappy Oblak Tells Atletico He Wants Out

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Unhappy Oblak Tells Atletico He Wants Out

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Ramos Refuses to Go Back at Lovren's Shade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramos Refuses to Go Back at Lovren's Shade

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Why Juventus Will Win UCL...and Why They Won't

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Juventus Will Win UCL...and Why They Won't

    Black & White & Read All Over
    via Black & White & Read All Over