Report: Bayern Munich Confident of Signing Aaron Ramsey After Talks Breakthrough

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal FC control ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly confident they will secure the signature of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey next summer. 

According to The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season, but there "has been a recent breakthrough in talks" between Ramsey and Bayern.

As a result, the 27-year-old is "expected to sign a long-term contract" with the German giants when he leaves Arsenal next summer.

                  

