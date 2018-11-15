Report: Bayern Munich Confident of Signing Aaron Ramsey After Talks Breakthrough

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly confident they will secure the signature of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey next summer.

According to The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season, but there "has been a recent breakthrough in talks" between Ramsey and Bayern.

As a result, the 27-year-old is "expected to sign a long-term contract" with the German giants when he leaves Arsenal next summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.