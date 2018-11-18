Report: A.J. Green Has 'Good Chance' of Returning from Toe Injury in Week 12

Frank Victores/Associated Press

A.J. Green's season may be taking a turn for the better.

Josina Anderson of ESPN cited a source who said there is a "good chance" the wide receiver, who has been battling a toe injury, will play next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after visiting with Dr. Robert Anderson.

Green, 30, has been the picture of consistency for the Cincinnati Bengals, recording at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons and seven or more touchdowns five times. Coming into 2018, he had never dipped below 65 receptions in a season, earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl in the process.

While injuries haven't been the major storyline in Green's career, he has had stints on the sideline, missing three games in 2014 and six games in 2016.

This year, however, Green has been out since Oct. 28 with a toe injury, but he could be coming back for the 5-5 Bengals heading into the stretch run.

Cincinnati dropped its last two games without Green even with wide receiver Tyler Boyd, running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, and tight end C.J. Uzomah to help keep the offense afloat.

The Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins at 5-5 in the crowded race for the AFC's second wild-card position, and Green figures to provide the offense with the punch it has been missing the last two games.