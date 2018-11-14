Video: Zion Williamson Dunk vs. Eastern Michigan Causes Twitter to Erupt

Duke's Zion Williamson dunks against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

This just in: Zion Williamson can dunk the hell out of a basketball.

The superstar freshman brought down Cameron Indoor Stadium again Wednesday night with a ferocious jam in Duke's blowout of Eastern Michigan.

Like...come on.

That isn't fair.

A dude who is 285 pounds shouldn't be able to leap like that. There aren't many (if any) who are 200 pounds that can. 

Williamson has the grace of a luxury sports car with the size of a semitruck. He's already established himself as one of the most exciting players in college basketball history, a star so bright he can break Twitter at any moment.

Which he did Wednesday. In a meaningless game against Eastern Michigan in mid-November.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: 

