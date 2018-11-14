Video: Zion Williamson Dunk vs. Eastern Michigan Causes Twitter to Erupt

Video: Zion Williamson Dunk vs. Eastern Michigan Causes Twitter to EruptNovember 15, 2018
This just in: Zion Williamson can dunk the hell out of a basketball.
The superstar freshman brought down Cameron Indoor Stadium again Wednesday night with a ferocious jam in Duke's blowout of Eastern Michigan.
VIC OYEDEJI (insert blue check here) @VicOyedeji
Zion @ZionW32 ✈️✈️✈️ *head above the rim* @DukeMBB https://t.co/q2u2oaqxmx
Like...come on.
That isn't fair.
A dude who is 285 pounds shouldn't be able to leap like that. There aren't many (if any) who are 200 pounds that can.
Williamson has the grace of a luxury sports car with the size of a semitruck. He's already established himself as one of the most exciting players in college basketball history, a star so bright he can break Twitter at any moment.
Which he did Wednesday. In a meaningless game against Eastern Michigan in mid-November.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Ethan Booker @Ethan_Booker
Zion Williamson in hot water for post-game comments: "I will not rest until I dunk on God, Himself."
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I’m like…legit kind of concerned for the rims in Maui next week. Those are some SOFFFFTTTT rims with a ton of give. If Zion is going to bring one down, I think next week is his best bet.
Field Yates @FieldYates
Zion Williamson is going to absolutely destroy the NFL Combine. https://t.co/63HqM1UY2i
Transylvanian Contrarian @basquiatball
These Zion dunks remind me of young Shaq https://t.co/2gfEBpdezf
