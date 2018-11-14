Video: Zion Williamson Dunk vs. Eastern Michigan Causes Twitter to Erupt

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

This just in: Zion Williamson can dunk the hell out of a basketball.

The superstar freshman brought down Cameron Indoor Stadium again Wednesday night with a ferocious jam in Duke's blowout of Eastern Michigan.

Like...come on.

That isn't fair.

A dude who is 285 pounds shouldn't be able to leap like that. There aren't many (if any) who are 200 pounds that can.

Williamson has the grace of a luxury sports car with the size of a semitruck. He's already established himself as one of the most exciting players in college basketball history, a star so bright he can break Twitter at any moment.

Which he did Wednesday. In a meaningless game against Eastern Michigan in mid-November.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: