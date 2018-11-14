Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe Approach Revealed

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Guillem Balague has said Arsenal have already "approached" Lille about the possibility of signing winger Nicolas Pepe.

Spanish football expert Balague spoke on his official YouTube channel (h/t Harry Howes of the Daily Star) about the Gunners' interest in Pepe:

"He's one of those players that have had a great start to the season. He's scored eight goals already, nine assists and he's got a great ability with his left foot.

"He's mostly left-footed, plays on the right-hand side but also on the left-hand side. It's mostly from wide areas coming inside that makes him special and it's what he does with the ball in small spaces that makes him special.

"That's why Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing him. Yes, they've approached Lille."

