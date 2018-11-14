Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe Approach Revealed

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

PSG's Neymar, center, controls the ball ahead of LOSC Lille's Nicolas Pepe, left, during to the League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Guillem Balague has said Arsenal have already "approached" Lille about the possibility of signing winger Nicolas Pepe. 

Spanish football expert Balague spoke on his official YouTube channel (h/t Harry Howes of the Daily Star) about the Gunners' interest in Pepe:

"He's one of those players that have had a great start to the season. He's scored eight goals already, nine assists and he's got a great ability with his left foot.

"He's mostly left-footed, plays on the right-hand side but also on the left-hand side. It's mostly from wide areas coming inside that makes him special and it's what he does with the ball in small spaces that makes him special.

"That's why Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing him. Yes, they've approached Lille."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Aubameyang Takes a Shot at Gabon's FA

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Aubameyang Takes a Shot at Gabon's FA

    via mirror

    Morata: Fans Don't Believe Footballers Have Feelings

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Morata: Fans Don't Believe Footballers Have Feelings

    Redacción MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Is Klopp's New Style at Liverpool Working?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Klopp's New Style at Liverpool Working?

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Why Liverpool Won't Rescue Dembele from Barcelona

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Liverpool Won't Rescue Dembele from Barcelona

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard