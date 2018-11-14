Ex-Cowboys LB Jeff Rohrer Comes out as Gay; Set to Marry Partner Joshua Ross

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer publicly came out as gay in an interview with Outsports' Cyd Zeigler published on Wednesday.

According to Zeigler, Rohrer will marry his partner, Joshua Ross, on Sunday in Southern California. The two have been together for over two years.

Rohrer spent six seasons with the Cowboys, appearing in 83 games between 1982 and 1987.

