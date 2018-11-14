Jason Pierre-Paul on Game vs. Giants: 'I'm Bringing the House Down'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 28: Jason Pierre Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is looking forward to his first opportunity for revenge against the New York Giants on Sunday. 

"Honestly, I had this game checked off since I left there," Pierre-Paul said Wednesday, alluding to his trade from the Giants to the Bucs in March, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "Emotions running big. I'm coming, man. I'm bringing the house down."

      

