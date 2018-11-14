Arsene Wenger Reportedly Rejected Fulham Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Former Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Leaders Sport Awards at the Natural History Museum on October 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for Leaders)
Henry Browne/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger reportedly "politely declined" the chance to speak to Fulham about the Cottagers' managerial vacancy before the Premier League side eventually replaced fired Slavisa Jokanovic with Claudio Ranieri.

Fulham made an approach to former Arsenal boss Wenger before confirming Ranieri on Wednesday, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. It's said the 69-year-old adhered to a "vow not to manager another Premier League club after leaving Arsenal."

Law also noted how Wenger, who stepped down from the Gunners in May, would prefer a move abroad, with "Bayern Munich likely to be a job that would interest the Frenchman if it became available."

        

