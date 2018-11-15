Odds for Best Landing Spots for Potential $300M Man Manny Machado

2 of 5

Harry How/Getty Images

These teams are far from front-runners. But there are reasons to believe they could be on the fringe of the discussion:

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks might be listening to trade offers on All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and right-hander Zack Greinke, per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman. That would seem to make them unlikely players for Machado.

Then again, with Goldschmidt entering his contract year, they could be looking to shed salary and make room for a Machado blockbuster. He'd sure be an improvement over incumbent shortstop Nick Ahmed's .234 average and .700 OPS.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are riding high after blossoming ahead of schedule and winning the National League East in 2018. Could they consider a Machado splash to take them to the next level?

They're theoretically set on the left side of the infield with shortstop Dansby Swanson and third baseman Johan Camargo. Both are unproven, however, and Machado would help turn the Braves from intriguing risers to bona fide title contenders.

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs, as ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers reported, either aren't interested in spending big this winter or are doing a very good job of "playing possum."

If it's the latter, they could sign Machado and shop shortstop Addison Russell, who was issued a troubling 40-game suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will likely place their faith in shortstop Paul DeJong, who battled a fractured hand but hit 19 home runs in 115 games in 2018. They could use an upgrade at third base, however, where Jedd Gyorko posted a ho-hum .762 OPS.

The Cards owe Gyorko $13 million in 2019 ($5 million paid by the San Diego Padres) and may not have the payroll space to ink Machado. There's no question he'd help them chase down the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.