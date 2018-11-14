Eden Hazard Hints He Will Consider Chelsea Future After the Season

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has hinted he will take stock of his future at Chelsea after this Premier League season.

The dynamic No. 10, who continues to be linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, told Sporza (h/t Football.London's Oliver Harbord): "I only think about Chelsea now. The competition lasts seven to eight months, after which I see what happens."

Those words could encourage action from Los Blancos next summer. The Belgian described in October how he has been "dreaming" of moving to Real since childhood.

