Celtics News: Gordon Hayward Open to Bench Role Amid Early-Season Struggles

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward said Tuesday he's willing to come off the bench after struggling during the early stages of the 2018-19 NBA season in his return from a severe leg injury.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe provided comments from Hayward, who's shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent on three-point attempts through 12 appearances (all starts).

"For me, I'm happy to be on the court, No. 1, more than anything and, No. 2, whatever I can do to help us win," he said. "I said it before the season, it's whatever to me. We have to figure something out because for whatever reason we're not playing our best basketball right now."

                  

