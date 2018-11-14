Donald Cerrone Wants Conor McGregor Fight, Says He's 'Just Waiting' on Notorious

John Locher/Associated Press

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone suggested Tuesday that a fight with Conor McGregor could be in the works.

Cerrone posted a photo of himself and McGregor on Instagram with a caption that read, "Just waiting on him! 'I know a guy.'"

The 35-year-old Cerrone is fresh off a submission win over Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez on Saturday to improve his career record to 34-11 with one no-contest.

Cerrone has been fighting as a welterweight since 2016, but he told reporters after the Perry fight that he wants to return to lightweight and win the title.

There is no bigger draw than McGregor at lightweight, although there is a potential roadblock standing in the way of a clash between the Irishman and Cerrone.

McGregor is currently under temporary suspension due to the brawl that broke out after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

He has a hearing on the matter scheduled for December.

McGregor is a former lightweight and featherweight champion in the UFC and boasts a career record of 21-4, but he's 0-1 since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.