Marko Arnautovic Discusses Possible West Ham Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has said he wants to test himself against the best players following rumours that Manchester United were keen on signing him.

In May, it was reported by Sky Sports that the Red Devils were interested in the Austria international, with West Ham said to value him at around £50 million. However, he ended up staying at the London Stadium.

Speaking to Austrian newspaper Kurier (h/t Ed Aarons of the Guardian) the player said he may be in the best years of his career to secure a big transfer.

"I'm 29, so that's the best age," he said. "It's clear that I want to compete with the best players. But in this affair, I totally trust my brother."

Arnautovic's brother, Danijel, is his agent, and as relayed by Aarons, he said the forward will be looking to make a step up.

"Marko is really enjoying playing for West Ham," he said. "He loves that club and the fans. But there is still that feeling, that this cannot be the end. And everybody should understand that."

Prior to his move to West Ham, Arnautovic was always considered a capricious footballer who would mix moments of magic with moments of madness.

Per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, United manager Jose Mourinho once said when they worked together at Inter Milan "Marko is a great guy, but he has the mentality of a child."

However, there has been a maturation in Arnautovic at West Ham, as he has relished the chance to lead the line as a central striker.

Dan Morgan of The Anfield Wrap commented on the changes the former Stoke City man has made in his game to become a striker:

Arnautovic has continued to provide an attacking threat in a West Ham team that has struggled for form under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The forward has scored five times in 10 Premier League appearances, turning in especially strong performances against United and Everton in 3-1 wins. With his pace, power and nose for goals, it's not a shock that he fancies himself playing at a higher level.

While the quotes may come as a concern for some West Ham fans, Geo Mackie of Hammers Chat isn't getting too worried about their star man departing:

Having flopped during his time at Inter, who are traditionally the biggest club Arnautovic has played for, some elite sides may be hesitant spending big on the forward. In addition, he turns 30 before the season's end, meaning they'd likely be paying a large outlay for a short-term impact.

Still, it appears Arnautovic is anxious to make a step up in his career before he's on the other side of his peak years. The best way for him to attract that kind of interest will be getting his head down with West Ham and continuing to offer a talismanic presence in the final third.