Juventus, Bayern Munich Reportedly Interested in Roma Defender Kostas Manolas

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Juventus and Bayern Munich are reportedly both interested in Roma defender Kostas Manolas, but the Giallorossi are working on a new contract for him.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Bayern want to refresh their options, while Juve have found Medhi Benatia to be "unconvincing," and the Bianconeri are also conscious of 37-year-old Andrea Barzagli's advancing years.

However, Roma sporting director Monchi "is laying the groundwork to revise Manolas' contract," which would secure his future in the Italian capital and remove a €36 million release clause from his deal.

Monchi and Manolas are said to be in "constant contact" with one another as they have a "solid relationship."

The 27-year-old is in his fifth season at Roma and has made 184 appearances since his arrival in 2014.

Last season, he helped the Giallorossi reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final when he scored a late goal against Barcelona to give his side a memorable 3-0 win the Stadio Olimpico:

He also showed off his remarkable pace among Europe's elite last term:

He's an athletic defender, who is also strong, has a physical presence at the back and is a dominant figure in the air. The Greek has become an impressive leader during his time in Rome, too, and he's key to the organisation of their back line.

At Juventus, he could make an excellent foil for the ball-playing Leonardo Bonucci, as Giorgio Chiellini does.

Juve re-signed Bonucci from AC Milan in the summer but allowed Mattia Caldara to go the other way. The 24-year-old had been lined up as a long-term replacement for the likes of Barzagli and Chiellini, 34.

The Bianconeri still have Daniele Rugani waiting in the wings, but Caldara's departure could necessitate the acquisition of another younger player, particularly if Benatia is failing to convince.

Manolas, 27, is more experienced than Rugani or Caldara, so while he'd be less of a long-term option, he's already at the peak of his powers and still young enough for them to get a number of good years out of him.

As for Bayern, they're fifth in the Bundesliga having shipped 14 goals in just 11 games. It's clear they're in need of a shake-up, so he could be a similarly strong buy for them.