AC Milan Reportedly 'Determined' to Secure Zlatan Ibrahimovic January Transfer

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

AC Milan reportedly remain interested in signing Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic but will not press the striker hard for a decision.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, everyone at the San Siro is "determined and convinced" to bring back the Sweden international for a second spell, and they are in a position where they would be able to pay the €4 million (£3.5 million) annual salary Ibrahimovic would command.

However, it's added that Milan sporting director Leonardo is not going to try to force Ibrahimovic into making a decision soon, as any urgency on the part of the Serie A side may do more harm than good. Leonardo is said to be on good terms with the veteran striker.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.