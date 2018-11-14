AC Milan Reportedly 'Determined' to Secure Zlatan Ibrahimovic January Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 28: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy sits alone on the bench after their 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo in their MLS match at StubHub Center on October 28, 2018 in Carson, California. The Galaxy loss leaves them out of this year's playoffs. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

AC Milan reportedly remain interested in signing Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic but will not press the striker hard for a decision. 

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, everyone at the San Siro is "determined and convinced" to bring back the Sweden international for a second spell, and they are in a position where they would be able to pay the €4 million (£3.5 million) annual salary Ibrahimovic would command.

However, it's added that Milan sporting director Leonardo is not going to try to force Ibrahimovic into making a decision soon, as any urgency on the part of the Serie A side may do more harm than good. Leonardo is said to be on good terms with the veteran striker.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cavani's Willing to Discuss Napoli Return in Summer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Cavani's Willing to Discuss Napoli Return in Summer

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    AC Milan star risks 5-month stop with knee injury: The situation

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    AC Milan star risks 5-month stop with knee injury: The situation

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Bayern and Juve Battle for Roma's Manolas

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern and Juve Battle for Roma's Manolas

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Fulham Fire Jokanovic, Hire Ranieri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fulham Fire Jokanovic, Hire Ranieri

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report