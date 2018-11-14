FA Suspends Referee David McNamara After Rock, Paper, Scissors to Decide Ends

TF-Images/Getty Images

The FA has suspended referee David McNamara for three weeks after he used a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who kicked off in a Women's Super League match.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, the official had forgotten to bring a coin from the dressing room for the traditional toss to decides ends, so he had Manchester City captain Steph Houghton and Reading counterpart Kirsty Pearce play the game instead.

He'll now serve a three-week suspension from November 26, though he can appeal the sanction.

