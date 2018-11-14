David De Gea Reportedly Reluctant to Sign Manchester United Contract Extension

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly hesitant about signing a new contract with the club.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils have made little progress in negotiations with the Spain international over an extension, with his current terms set to expire in 2020

"De Gea is reluctant to commit to another contract while United are struggling so badly on the pitch, and the Spain goalkeeper could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season, unless the club are forced to cash in before then should they fail to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations," the report continued.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.