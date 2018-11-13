Report: Manchester United Unlikely to Make January Transfer Window Signings

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be set for a disappointing January transfer window, with the Red Devils reportedly "unlikely to sign anyone."

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported United have little intention of improving their squad in the winter, leaving Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in opposition once again.

Woodward failed to deliver Mourinho his transfer targets last summer, and United's performances and results have dramatically spiralled this season.

Per Delaney, Mourinho wishes to strengthen his defence with Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, but the player has been in sensational form this season, and his valuation has surely rocketed as a result.

Delaney wrote Mourinho's job is currently safe, but the Portuguese could depart the club at the end of the campaign. United's board are said to be contemplating that fact, and they remain unimpressed with the players Mourinho has signed.

Fred arrived in the summer with Diogo Dalot, but neither player has made a significant contribution to the starting XI this term. Dalot remains one for the future, but Fred arrived for £52 million from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The defensive captures of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have been poorly received by United supporters, with the pair often making mistakes and losing the manager's trust.

Mourinho will be sickened if no new players are forthcoming in January. Paul Pogba has carried the starting XI with Anthony Martial in recent weeks, and the squad needs strengthening with immediate effect.

If United make no additions in January, it will be a clear indicator of what United think of their future relationship with Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach doesn't create squads organically. He needs major signings to supplement his tactics.

United have become physically imposing since ex-boss Louis van Gaal departed two years ago, but Mourinho's tactics and formulas simply haven't worked since last season.

The club are stuck in a deep-rooted depression, and things could get worse at Old Trafford before they come close to getting better.