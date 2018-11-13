Report: PSG Have No Interest in Signing Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

French champions Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have no interest in signing Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United, as they are happy with their attack of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

According to Miguel Delaney at The Independent, PSG are one of the few clubs who could afford the Chilean's £500,000 a week wages, but they "don't feel it is worth moving for a player who is already 29 and has been struggling for form."

Sanchez regrets joining the Red Devils and had "explored the possibility of a deal with PSG," but he is expected to remain at Old Trafford, per the report.

