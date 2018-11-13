Paul Pogba: Returning to Manchester United Was the 'Best Feeling Ever'

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Paul Pogba has hinted at his contentment at Manchester United after he said his return to the club from Juventus was "the best feeling ever."

Speaking in the latest issue of Inside United (h/t the club's official website), the France World Cup winner spoke about his 2016 switch back to the Premier League:

"When I came back to United, it was the best feeling ever.

"I came back home. I always dreamed of playing for United, to have many games and score goals. Nothing had really changed, except for maybe the team and the manager, but the rest of the club was the same.

"I just came back home, it was like I didn’t really leave – I just went on holiday! [laughs]. It was a great feeling to come back home."

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Pogba's future has caused huge speculation since Russia 2018, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the player's availability. His relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has been called into question, and the player was stripped of the vice-captaincy after he publicly spoke about the team's performances.

However, it appears the Frenchman has buried the hatchet with the Portuguese. Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, recently commented the two have worked things out.

Speaking to RaiSport (h/t Harry Sherlock of Goal), Raiola said: "He has patched up his rapport with Jose Mourinho and is calmer now. He feels important to Manchester United, even if Turin and Juventus remain in his heart."

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pogba missed out on the Manchester derby on Sunday, as Manchester City outclassed the Red Devils 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder remains United's best player. Pogba's languid style has often irked supporters, but his overall work rate cannot be questioned during United's recent run of poor results.