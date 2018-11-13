Brett Brown Says Jimmy Butler's Game 'Mirrors' the City of Philadelphia

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is excited about the acquisition of superstar forward Jimmy Butler, in part because he feels Butler's style of play reflects the attitude of the city he'll be playing in.

"I think that defensively, and with the physicality that he plays with, and he replicates ... he mirrors the spirit of Philadelphia," Brown told reporters Monday, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. "He is a fierce competitor, and there is toughness that he plays with. It's who he is. He wears it on his face. It's seen in his game. It's confirmed by multiple All-Defensive teams, and it's a perfect fit for our city and our program defensively."

While there are questions about the offensive fit between Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, there is little question that the trio should be formidable on the defensive end. Even if the team struggles initially to integrate Butler into the offensive scheme while working out the fit between the three players, the team's defense should remain solid.

The other question is how Butler might fit into the locker room from a personality standpoint, though Brown dismissed any concerns in that regard.

"So to inherit him, to absorb Jimmy into our culture and in that locker room, I am fearless, I am incredibly excited," he said. "Because what I do know is he cares and he competes. You take those two qualities, and all the other stuff? I'll figure out. I've got it. I believe I've got it.